Man arrested and another injured after reported stabbing in Lincoln
The area has been cordoned off by police
Police arrested one man after injuring another following a reported stabbing in Birchwood on Thursday afternoon.
Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Larchwood Crescent in Lincoln at around 2.52pm on Thursday, where it was reported that “disorder” had taken place.
The injured man has been taken to hospital where his injuries are being assessed, the severity of which is as yet unknown.
Two different eyewitness reports told The Lincolnite that they suspected it to be a stabbing, but police have not confirmed the extent of the disorder.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident number 239 of March 24.