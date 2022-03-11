Man dies after car flips over at Scunthorpe roundabout
A man in his 70s has died after a single vehicle crash in Scunthorpe yesterday morning saw his car overturn at a roundabout.
The crash, involving a gold Vauxhall Corsa, happened at Berkeley Roundabout at about 11.30am on Thursday, March 10.
Police say the car hit a metal railing before overturning. Emergency services were called but the man, who was was from the East Riding of Yorkshire area, sadly died a short time later.
His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers investigating the crash are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone who saw what happened, saw the car prior to the collision or has any dashcam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.
You can do so by calling the non-emergency 101 line quoting log 186 of March 10.