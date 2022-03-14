Movie set at Lincoln Cathedral continues to expand ahead of Napoleon filming this week

Crews have been working to get Lincoln Cathedral ready as a film set for Ridley Scott’s new Napoleonic film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The film, originally due to be called Kitbag but now seemingly set to be called either Marengo or Napoleon, sees Hollywood superstar Joaquin Phoenix play the role of Napoleon Bonaparte, with Vanessa Kirby playing his first wife Empress Josephine.

Lincoln Cathedral has been selected as one of the filming locations for the feature length, depicting the iconic Notre Dame for the film based on the life of Napoleon Bonaparte in the late 18th and early 19th century.

Film crews arrived in Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter on Wednesday, March 9 ahead of the launch of filming between 7am and 7pm on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18.

It has prompted a number of areas in Lincoln to close for the meantime, including parking bays and spaces at Eastgate and Westgate, as well as Minster Yard between Tuesday, March 15 and Saturday, March 19.

As well as this, there has been a large presence and filming equipment spotted at Ravendale Sports Ground on Ravendale Drive in Lincoln.

A letter has been sent out to nearby businesses to notify them of filming plans, stating Ravendale Sports Ground will be used as a base camp for film crews during their time in Lincoln.

As part of the filming, there will be aluminium trackway pads on the sports field to protect the grass and subsequently allow parking for trailers. There will also be a small section of Ravendale Drive coned off.