North Hykeham man denies four child sex offence charges
He entered not guilty pleas
A North Hykeham man will stand trial at crown court on four charges of sexual offences with a child.
Christopher Budworth, 31, is accused of two counts of sexually touching a girl under 13 and two counts of causing or inciting her to engage in sexual activity.
The offences are said to have occurred between February 24, 2020 and March 21, 2021.
Budworth entered not guilty pleas to all matters when he appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 10. The bench declined jurisdiction.
The defendant, of Mendip Avenue, was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on April 7.