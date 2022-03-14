Update: Man arrested on suspicion of GBH in Lincoln

If you have information, contact us

Update: The 27-year-old man previously arrested has now been bailed.

Original release: A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after an incident in the centre of Lincoln.

An altercation took place between two men on Lincoln High Street at around 3.20am on Saturday, March 12.

One man was injured and taken to Lincoln County Hospital. He has now been transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he will be treated for a head injury.

We have cordoned off part of Lincoln High Street while we investigate.

If you witnessed the incident or the events leading up to or after the altercation, please get in touch.

If you can help, please contact us in one of the following ways –