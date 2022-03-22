Visiting restrictions back at Northern Lincolnshire hospitals after just one week

Just a week after relaxing more of its visiting restrictions, the NHS trust in charge of Northern Lincolnshire hospitals has suspended most patient visits due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) has confirmed that as of Monday, March 21, visiting has been suspended at its hospitals for all but those with exceptional circumstances.

It comes as a result of an increase of COVID-positive patients in the hospitals, and means that the most recent relaxing of visiting restrictions at Northern Lincolnshire sites lasted just one week.

Restrictions were first relaxed “safely in a phased approach” at the end of February, with one named person being allowed to visit twice a day at a pre-arranged time.

Two weeks after that, from Monday, March 14, restrictions were relaxed again to make visits available across all inpatient areas, as well as inviting two visitors per day without the need to book a time slot in admission areas.

However, this lasted just seven days, and NLaG has now had to suspend almost all patient visiting to prevent further spread of COVID-19, after a rise in infection rates for patients at its hospitals.

The patients that will be allowed visitors are those who are most vulnerable, whether they are at end of life care, have a deteriorating condition, have a learning disability or dementia, or are experiencing emotional distress from isolation.

Visits for patients that fit this criteria can be arranged by contacting the ward they are in directly, though it is being recommended that one person does this and shares the information with friends and family.

If you are able to visit, you will need to wear a surgical face mask throughout your time at the hospital, take a lateral flow test on the day of the visit, keep a safe distance and wash your hands regularly.

Anyone who has tested positive or is showing symptoms of coronavirus is being asked not to visit at all, and if you are attending the emergency department with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, you must attend alone unless you need someone with you for medical reasons.

As for maternity wards, partners are allowed to attend antenatal scans and appointments at Northern Lincolnshire hospitals, but no children can attend or visit the wards, and partners could be asked to remain outside the building whilst waiting for appointments.

One birthing partner can attend for a six-hour time slot should their partner be in the maternity hospital, and a partner is also welcome during labour and delivery without time constraints.

For full details of the new visiting restrictions, visit the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust website.