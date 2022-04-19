A46 closed in both directions due to police incident

The road will be closed for the rest of the morning

Update, 10.50am: The road has been reopened, police thanked drivers for their patience.

A section of the A46 Lincoln bypass is closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The closure has been enforced between the Carholme roundabout and the Riseholme Road roundabout.

It is understood that police received a report of a concern for the safety of a male in the area at around 8.22am on Tuesday, April 19.

Lincolnshire Police posted on social media “The road is expected to remain closed for the rest of the morning.

“Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.