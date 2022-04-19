Most children offered first-choice primary school in Lincolnshire

Decisions can be appealed until May 18, 2022

The majority of children, 95.75%, have been offered a place at their first-choice primary school.

Around 6,870 children were wanting a primary school place in Lincolnshire this year, with 6,579 receiving their first preference school.

This is an increase on last year’s 95.39% and 2020’s 94.19%.

A further 211 children (3.07%) have been offered their second preference and 25 (0.36%) their third-choice school.

A small minor of children – 56 (0.82%) – will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their three preferences.

This means that the vast majority of children (99%) were offered a place at one of their preferred primary schools this year.

Because of the appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is usual for the percentage of first preference to increase by the time children start in September.

The vast majority of parents/carers will receive an email containing a secure link to their offer letter on Tuesday, April 19 – see more information here.

Parents have until 12pm on May 18, 2022, to lodge an appeal against a school’s decision not to offer a place. If they return the appeal by the deadline, it will be heard before the start of the school year. If it is received late, it will still be heard, but this may be in September.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m delighted to see so many children getting their first-choice school, and this should be even better by September.

“It’s always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences, and, yet again this year, the overwhelming majority of families have been successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”