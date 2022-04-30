Affordable exhibition heading to Louth to champion local and national artists
Allowing more people to get involved with art
An art exhibition where no piece costs more than £250 has been arranged in Louth next month, with a host of esteemed local and national artists having their work displayed.
The Not That Kind Of Affordable Art Exhibition will run between May 7-14 at 44 Eastgate in Louth, with avid collectors and novices alike able to snap up original works of art at cheaper prices than typical exhibitions.
Everything in this project will be priced at £250 or under, including limited edition signed and numbered prints by renowned artists such as James Cauty and Billy Childish.
There will be a ticketed private viewing event to kick off the exhibition on the evening of Friday, May 6, costing £7.50 and offering live music from a local act, as well as food, craft beer and cocktails.
Anyone wishing to purchase a piece on the night can use their ticket to get a £10 discount off any single buy over £50. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
If you have any enquiries, contact gallery director Dale Tyler-Lodge at [email protected].