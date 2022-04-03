Aggravated burglary, North Hykeham

We are appealing for information and witnesses following an aggravated burglary in North Hykeham.

We were called to an address on Collingwood at 10.48 pm last night (2 April).

Five men, wearing ski masks or balaclavas, were reported to have forced their way into the home and threatened the residents at knifepoint.

The residents barricaded themselves in a bedroom and were thankfully uninjured although this was no doubt a terrifying ordeal.

We are in the area investigating the scene and conducting house to house enquiries. We are very grateful for the support received from the local community and would like to appeal to any further witnesses, or anyone with information that may be relevant, to come forward. If you can help, please contact us in one of the following ways: