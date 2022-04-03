Lincoln Run For Ukraine: A show of solidarity and raising aid funds

Hundreds of people took part in the Lincoln Run For Ukraine on Sunday, April 3, a community solidarity and fundraising event to support the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The non-political event was organised by the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia, known for their popular annual Lincoln Santa Fun Run in the city.

The route took runners through historic uphill Lincoln, starting in Westgate and ending in Minster Yard in the Shadow of Lincoln Cathedral.

Organisers said: “The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has been heartbreaking. 10 million people are displaced and 3.5 million have sought refuge in other countries.

“We all feel limited in how we might help. As organisers of the annual Lincoln Santa Fun Run we are able to present a major fundraising and solidarity event for the city.

“After costs, which we are keeping as low as possible, all funds and donations will be given through our own charity to selected UK charities supporting the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.”

Donations can still be made online here, or by texting RUNUKRAINE to 70085 to donate £10. More info on drop-off donations here.