Appeal after fatal crash at Little Ponton
Arrests have been made in relation to this incident
We are saddened to confirm the death of a 22-year-old pedestrian after a single-vehicle collision on the A52 at Little Ponton, near Grantham.
We closed the road earlier today, Saturday, April 23, while we carried out our investigations and have now reopened the A52.
The young man’s family are aware and specially trained officers are providing them with help and support in this difficult time.
Arrests have been made in relation to this incident.
We are urging anyone with information about the crash, anyone who saw it or anyone who has useful dashcam footage from between 8.30pm to 10.30pm last night, Friday, April 22, to contact us.
You can contact us in the following ways –
- Call 101, quoting incident number 83 of 23 April.
- Email [email protected] putting “incident number 83 of 23 April” in the subject line.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online