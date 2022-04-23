Two arrested after robbery in Louth
We were called to Queen Street in Louth after a report of a robbery at around 12.30am on Saturday, 23 April.
Firearms were deployed to the scene as a precaution and the street was cordoned off by officers.
Queen Street has since been reopened and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Officers will remain on the scene as we carry out further investigations. However, there is no threat to the public.
If you think you have information that can help us, you can get in contact with us in one of the following ways –
- Call 101, quoting incident number 10 of 23 April.
- Email [email protected] putting “incident number 10 of 23 April” in the subject line.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online