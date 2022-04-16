Body found in search for missing 15-year-old

Police searching for a missing 15-year-old from Grantham have found a body.

Lincolnshire Police posted an appeal for help to find the teen named only as Evelyn on the evening of Friday, April 15.

At around 1.45am on Saturday, April 16 they updated their appeal to confirm that a body found is believed to be that of the missing girl.

The force said in a statement: “We are supporting her family at this difficult time.

“Our thanks go to everyone who shared our media appeal.”