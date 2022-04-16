All the Greater Lincolnshire council bin collection changes this Easter weekend

Five of the nine councils reporting no changes

With the Easter Bank Holiday weekend now under way, some councils in Greater Lincolnshire have had to make changes to the regular bin collection schedules in their districts.

Of the nine councils covering our county, five of them are keeping bin collections as normal despite the Bank Holiday weekend, including City of Lincoln Council, Boston Borough Council and both East and West Lindsey District Councils.

South Kesteven District Council and South Holland District Council have pushed their collections back a day, while North Kesteven District Council and North Lincolnshire Council brought theirs forward.

Here are the plans for each local authority in the region this Easter weekend: