All the Greater Lincolnshire council bin collection changes this Easter weekend
Five of the nine councils reporting no changes
With the Easter Bank Holiday weekend now under way, some councils in Greater Lincolnshire have had to make changes to the regular bin collection schedules in their districts.
Of the nine councils covering our county, five of them are keeping bin collections as normal despite the Bank Holiday weekend, including City of Lincoln Council, Boston Borough Council and both East and West Lindsey District Councils.
South Kesteven District Council and South Holland District Council have pushed their collections back a day, while North Kesteven District Council and North Lincolnshire Council brought theirs forward.
Here are the plans for each local authority in the region this Easter weekend:
- North East Lincolnshire Council – No change
- North Lincolnshire Council – Collections a day early
- City of Lincoln Council – No change
- Boston Borough Council – No change
- East Lindsey District Council – No change
- West Lindsey District Council – No change
- North Kesteven District Council – Black bins brought forward from Monday, April 18 to Saturday, April 16
- South Kesteven District Council – Collections as normal on Good Friday but no waste collected on Easter Monday, instead collecting a day later
- South Holland District Council – Collections pushed back one day