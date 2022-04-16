Excitement as ‘lost species’ eagle flies in to Boston reserve

Part of an Isle of Wight breeding programme

An eagle has been spotted at RSPB Frampton Marsh near Boston.

The massive bird, known as a White-tailed Eagle was spotted around 9.45am on Thursday and caught on camera by the reserve.

According to a post on the reserve’s Facebook page, the eagle is codenamed G542 and is a female who was released on the Isle of White.

“She was roaming The Wash saltmarsh to the south last night and dropped in to see us on the reserve this morning,” said the post.

Several commenters on the post also said they had seen the bird.

Julie Wood said: “Saw it twice, thought it was a white tailed Eagle, felt privileged to see it – stunning.”

Delena Trowbridge thought she might have seen it sitting near Springfields in Spalding.

The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation is attempting to reintroduce eagles to the Isle of White after more than 240 years.

According to the foundation’s website the last pair bred in 1780, before the new project was on the Isle’s Culver Cliff.

A similar project in Scotland has now bred more than 130 pairs of Eagles.

A post on the Roy Dennis website said: “Re-establishing a population of White-tailed Eagles on the South Coast will restore a lost species, and help to link populations in Scotland and Ireland with those in the Netherlands and France.”

For more information on the project visit here.