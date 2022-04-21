Caught on dashcam: Ten dodgy drivers in Lincolnshire

We’re sharing some more of the worst examples of bad driving which have been submitted via our Operation Snap video portal.

The Lincolnshire portal, which was launched just over a year ago, allows road users to submit video footage of certain suspected traffic offences.

These include careless, inconsiderate, dangerous driving and riding, not being in proper control of a motorbike or vehicle, failure to comply with signs or traffic lights, crossing solid white lines and mobile phone use.

This is the second video we have published; it shows drivers completely disregarding the safety of others.

As can be seen in the video, the driving is terrible, with most of the clips showing drivers being impatient and taking unnecessary and extreme risks; in some cases, narrowly avoiding serious collisions.

We encourage anyone who witnesses and records clear footage, which must include a visible vehicle registration mark and shows poor driving or riding, to submit the footage through the Op Snap portal on our website.

Our aim is to achieve a sustainable reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured in road collisions. We want to have the safest roads in the UK.

Everyone who shares the roads can help to achieve our aim by submitting their footage. Every piece of footage is viewed, and action taken where offences are identified, and the evidence threshold is met.

Where the prosecution threshold isn’t quite met, we will consider a warning letter to those drivers advising them of their poor manner of driving.

So far, we’ve had 1164 videos submitted, by people who have seen driving in a manner that falls below the standard. We’re reminding drivers and riders who overtake on solid white lines, who are impatient and take risks, to know, their driving may be caught on video, and we’ll always take action where we can.

Just because there isn’t a police officer watching, doesn’t mean their driving or riding isn’t being recorded. We receive an average of 90 submissions a month, this is steadily increasing.

There are different outcomes available, depending on the level of offence. Since the commencement of Operation Snap in Feb 2021:

43 drivers have been summoned to Court for offences, resulting in 24 convictions for various driving offences. This includes 9 drivers for failing to identify the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident*.

59 drivers have received Fixed Penalty Notices (£100 fine and 3 penalty points on driving licence)

53 drivers have received formal caution letters.

76 drivers have completed a What’s Driving Us course

435 drivers have received warning letters for their manner of driving.

When an offence is recorded, we will send a letter to the registered keeper of the vehicle, asking for details of the driver at the time of the offence. Failing to supply those details is an offence in itself and carries a penalty of 6 points and up to a £1000 fine.

The What’s Driving Us course is an alternative to prosecution and is designed to increase awareness and understanding of the causes and consequences of risky and inconsiderate driving. It covers the importance of concentration, allowing adequate space and time and reasons why drivers own driving maybe unsafe or inconsiderate. For more info click here.

The submission portal is administrated and made available to Lincolnshire Police and other Police Forces across the Country by our partners Nexbase. Allowing us to provide this valuable opportunity to combat potentially dangerous and antisocial driving on our roads. Working together, and with the drivers and riders of Lincolnshire, we can make our roads a safer place to be.