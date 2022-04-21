Pint of Science festival returning to bring research and experiments to Lincoln pubs

Tickets for the world’s largest festival of public science talks are now on sale, bringing eighteen top research talks to stages across Lincoln.

The Pint of Science festival brings thousands of scientists and their research outside the laboratory and into everyday settings such as pubs, cafes and community halls.

It will run from May 9 to 11 and is set to celebrate its tenth year in 2022, with events taking place in over 25 countries around the world since it began. This year will see a unique line-up of talks, live experiments and demonstrations in Lincoln.

University of Lincoln researchers will be speaking at three venues across our city, and they are The Victoria, The Cardinal’s Hat and The Pessimist.

The festival was moved to a virtual setting last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will now be returning to in-persona action with exciting new talks and plans.

Talks will include the pursuit of drugs and a better life, how to grow a moon and mischievous birds in medieval miracle stories, offering something for everyone with a keen interest in the vastness of science.

There will also be a new programme called Creative Reactions, where artists and scientists join forces to produce artwork inspired by research from scientists. This will be shown during the Pint of Science events, but also at a whole exhibition later in the year.

Tickets cost just £5 for the festival, and can be bought from the Pint of Science website. For more information on Creative Reactions, you can visit the University of Lincoln website.

Dr Kay Ritchie, Lincoln’s Pint of Science city lead, said: “It’s great to be back in the pubs after two years of online events. We’re really looking forward to showcasing some University of Lincoln research in a fun and interactive way. With nine events across three nights, there’s something for everyone.”

Dr Matt Young, public engagement with research manager from the University of Lincoln said: “After first running Creative Reactions in 2021, the project has quickly become a favourite amongst many of staff and students that have been involved.

“For us as a university, it’s an exciting and unique way to share our research with our local community in Lincoln.

“The process of scientists collaborating with artists not only brings new insights for our researchers, but it helps us to share our work with people in fresh and unexpected ways they may have never seen before.”