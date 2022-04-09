Cleethorpes MP backs PM’s claim trans women shouldn’t compete in female sport
The Prime Minister suggested it was unfair
One of Greater Lincolnshire’s MPs has had their say on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments that transgender women should not be allowed to compete in female sports events.
The Prime Minister made the statement earlier this week after the discussion reached boiling point in the global press, following the case of trans swimmer Lia Thomas, who won the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s first division swimming championship last month up against biological women.
Many have suggested Thomas and other transgender women, such as Emily Bridges, who was recently ruled ineligible to compete in her first elite women’s cycling race, have an unfair advantage over biological females.
Boris Johnson has recently announced a ban on conversion therapy for gay and bisexual people, but not for transgender people, despite an NHS England warning any form of conversion therapy is unethical.
This decision meant questions were asked about the Prime Minister’s stance on transgender athletes competing in sports for the gender they weren’t biologically born as, and Mr Johnson answered those questions on Wednesday.
Mr Johnson told PA: “I don’t think biological males should be competing in female sporting events. Maybe that’s a controversial thing to say, but it just seems to me to be sensible.”
The Lincolnite asked all 11 of Greater Lincolnshire’s MPs about the Prime Minister’s comments, and just one replied: Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers.
Mr Vickers said in a brief response: “I fully support the Prime Minister’s comments.”
The following Members of Parliament did not reply at the time of publication:
- Victoria Atkins – Louth and Horncastle
- Gareth Davies – Grantham and Stamford
- Karl McCartney – Lincoln
- Matt Warman – Boston and Skegness
- Edward Leigh – Gainsborough
- Caroline Johnson – Sleaford and North Hykeham
- Andrew Percy – Brigg and Goole
- John Hayes – South Holland and The Deepings
- Lia Nici – Great Grimsby
- Holly Mumby-Croft – Scunthorpe