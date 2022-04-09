Man in his 80s seriously injured in Washingborough Road crash
The road was closed into the early hours of the morning
We are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision in Washingborough Road, Lincoln on April 8 which has left a man in his 80s with serious injuries.
The incident happened at around 5pm and involved a silver Vauxhall van which was travelling from the Lincoln direction and a red Honda Jazz, which was travelling from the bypass direction.
The incident happened on the bend near to the cemetery and the former golf club.
The driver of the Jazz has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment. Next of kin are aware. The driver of the van has suffered minor injuries.
The whole stretch of road was closed in both directions from the junction off Canwick Hill to the bypass while we carried out our enquiries. It was expected to remain closed until the early hours of the morning.
This was a busy time of day and there will have been a number of people on the roads at that time. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident, or may have captured it on dashcam.
If you were in the area between 4.50pm and 5.05pm and have information or footage which could help our investigation, please contact us. There are a number of ways to get in touch.
- Call 101, quoting incident number 321 of 8 April.
- Email [email protected] putting “incident number 321 of 8 April” in the subject line.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online