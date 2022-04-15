Contractor appointed for Scunthorpe innovation hub as build price rises by £1.3m

The project is being described as ‘ground-breaking’

A new multi-million pound enterprise and innovation hub in Scunthorpe town centre is one step closer after the contractor was appointed – but the expected costs of the project have soared in just two months.

In February, planning permission was granted for an enterprise space for businesses in Scunthorpe, as well as a 46-bed unit for the NHS and a licensed cafe bar.

It has been backed by government funding as part of the Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund, and was originally down as a £10.7 million plan, but that figure appears to have risen with the appointment of one of the UK’s leading construction groups as a contractor.

Galliford Try will complete the detailed designs on the redevelopment, which is now being valued at £12 million, a £1.3 million increase from the announced figure just over two months earlier.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader at North Lincolnshire Council and Towns Fund board member, said: “I am thrilled that the board has been able to appoint Galliford Try to kickstart the next phase of this amazing development.

“The enterprise and innovation hub will be a game-changing addition to the heart of Scunthorpe, welcoming new people to the town centre for new reasons.

“Not only will businesses benefit from the incredible environments and green space, the growth of staff and young professionals will directly support Scunthorpe’s bars and hard-working retailers. It is a real win-win for the high street.”

It is one of a number of projects planned for Scunthorpe thanks to £30 million of government cash from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, with other proposals including the delivery of gigabit broadband and green energy schemes for schools and community buildings.

Holly Mumby-Croft, MP for Scunthorpe and vice chair of the Towns Fund Board, said: “This further shows government backing plans for growth in Scunthorpe and evidence of levelling up – this will create jobs, new homes for the NHS in the heart of the town centre and make a huge contribution to the rejuvenation of the high street.”

The Lincolnite has contacted North Lincolnshire Council about the £1.3 million increase, had not received a reply at the time of publication.