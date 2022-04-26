Damage and debris on A1 after lorry crash near Grantham
No road closures despite “extensive” damage
An HGV has crashed into the central reservation of the A1 near Grantham and ended up in a nearby field, leaving extensive damage and debris in the process.
Police were called to the A1 Great North Road south of Colsterworth at 11.26am on Tuesday, after reports of a single vehicle crash.
It appears a blue HGV, travelling southbound, crossed the central reservation and ended up in a field, causing extensive damage to the central reservation and leaving debris on the road.
An air ambulance and fire engines were spotted at the scene, but the severity of the injuries to the HGV driver are as yet unknown.
There are no road closures in place despite the damage to the central reservation and subsequent debris on the A1, but it has caused a few traffic problems in the area.