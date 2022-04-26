Police investigating ‘theft’ at Branston pub
No arrests have been made so far
A theft investigation is under way after an incident at a pub in Branston near Lincoln over the weekend.
It relates to an alleged theft of money from the Waggon & Horses pub in Branston on Sunday, April 24.
The pub announced the news on social media on Monday, apologising to those who have been affected by the events and saying they will do their best to resolve things quickly.
Lincolnshire Police told The Lincolnite an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
The Waggon & Horses on Branston High Street will be closed until further notice while this is investigated, and have called for anyone who made a reservation to get in touch.