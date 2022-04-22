Deadline extended for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022

There are still a couple of days to get your nominations in

Due to demand the deadline for nominations in the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards has been extended to 9am, Monday April 25.

The event is organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, to celebrate the best businesses in Greater Lincolnshire.

The headline sponsors making the awards possible are the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research department.

Ten categories are now open for nominations with a judging lunch scheduled for April 27.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on May 26, and will be hosted by Lincoln actor and TV personality Colin McFarlane.

Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards categories:

SME of the Year — Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise

Family Business of the Year — Sponsored by Wright Vigar

Exporter/International Business of the Year — Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year — Sponsored by Productivity Programme

Agri-Food Business of the Year – Sponsored by Business Lincolnshire

Charitable Business of the Year — Sponsored by Ringrose Law

Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year — Sponsored by Lincoln Minster School

Rising Star of the Year — Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise

Business Leader of the Year — Sponsored by Lincoln Science & Innovation Park

Business of the Year — Sponsored by Productivity Programme

Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges.