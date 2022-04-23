End of season festival planned for final Imps home game
Fairground rides, live music and more!
There will be fairground rides, live music, and locally-sourced food and drink at an end of season festival after Lincoln City’s final home game of the season against Crewe Alexandra next week.
The 18th-placed Imps travel to face Accrington Stanley on Saturday, April 23 with their place in League One guaranteed for next season.
Michael Appleton’s men, who can potentially push as high as 14th if other results go their way, will then bring the curtain down on their league campaign with the visit of already-relegated Crewe on Saturday, April 30.
The game against Crewe will kick-off at 12.30pm and there will be plenty going on after the match for fans to enjoy – purchase tickets online here.
The first-team players will perform a lap of honour shortly after the final whistle to acknowledge fans and thank them for their support throughout the season.
Three Player of the Year trophies will be handed out after the players have circled the pitch, which are:
- Vic Withers Memorial Trophy for Fans’ Player of the Year
- Harry Wilmot Trophy for Young Player of The Year
- Bill Stacey Memorial Trophy for Away Player of The Year
Attention will then turn to the University of Lincoln Fan Village, with live music from local Oasis tribute band Headshrinker.
At 3.30pm, the Imps’ Under-18s will take on title-chasing Bradford City on the main pitch at the LNER Stadium.