Ex Imps legends to face BHF FC for charity match at Sincil Bank

A long list of former Imps players will take part in a charity football match for Lincoln City Legends against BHF FC at the LNER Stadium for the third Peter Burr Memorial Cup next month.

The legends team have won both matches so far, most recently a 6-2 victory in October 2021, and the match’s organiser Gary Burr hopes the third meeting – on Saturday, May 7 (3pm kick-off) – will be the biggest event so far.

BHF (British Heart Foundation) FC were formed in 2017 after Gary’s dad Peter sadly died suddenly from a heart attack earlier that year. Gary wanted to play in memory of his dad and show support for the British Heart Foundation, so the team was formed to play charity matches to raise money for a good cause.

The first two matches took place at Lincoln Moorlands Railway FC and raised more than £6,000. Gary said getting Sincil Bank for the venue for the third game is a “big thing” as he aims to push the fundraising total for the cup games to over £10,000.

From all his fundraising since forming the team Gary has raised over £13,000 – make a donation here

The ex-Imps players confirmed to play so far are Scott Kerr, Lee Thorpe, Lee Beevers, Danny Hone, Terry Fleming, John Schofield, Lee Thorpe, Simon Yeo, Gavin Gordon, Paul Mayo, and Jack Hobbs, with more to be added in the near future.

In addition, former Imps players Colin Alcide, Phil Hubbard, Matt Carmichael, Dean Walling and more will be in attendance to watch the game.

On the day there will be CPR demonstrations by British Heart Foundation staff and volunteers. The charity is also working closely with the Red Imps Community Trust and encouraging fans to wear old football shirts. And there will be a crossbar challenge, penalty competition, and a raffle.

Tickets are now on sale for the match priced at £8 for adults and £2 for children (under 16) – purchase tickets online here or via Lincoln City’s ticket office.

Gary told The Lincolnite: “The last few games have been really competitive, and hopefully with a bit of luck and more fitness on our side we can take the victory.

“Hopefully we can take the trophy this time. It is extra special as it is at Sincil Bank and a chance for fans to see players they have idolised over the years.

“The last two games raised around £6,000 and I am hoping we can maybe get over the £10,000 mark in front of a big crowd at Sincil Bank. It would be great to get over 1,000 fans and that will add to the atmosphere.

“We will also be raising awareness for British Heart Foundation on the day with CPR sessions for fans. Fans can be anywhere when a heart attack happens and these are vital skills to have so you can help in that moment.”