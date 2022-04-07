Ex-Red Arrows pilot had nearly 100 indecent images of children

He had a 20-year career in the RAF

A former Red Arrows pilot who spent a 20-year career in the Royal Air Force has pleaded guilty to three charges of possession of nearly 100 indecent images of children.

Andrew Cubin, 59, MBE, who previously flew in the Red Arrows as Red 6, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court earlier this week, which heard he has now changed his name to Andrew Lloyd.

He appeared in court via video link and admitted possession of indecent images of children, this included 48 in the most serious category. The Category A images all involved children engaging in penetrative sexual activity.

A total of 39 Category B images which showed non-penetrative sexual activity with a child were also discovered, along with 10 Category C images. He made full admissions in an interview in custody, the court heard.

Prosecutor Keith Ballinger said Wiltshire Police launched an investigation after they received information relating to an IP address being used to upload images to the internet.

The IP address was found to belong to an address in Malmesbury, Ballinger, where officers arrested Lloyd on February 17 last year.

Various items were seized from a property in Kings Meadow, Crudwell, near Malmesbury in Wiltshire, including a laptop. Forensic analysis revealed a number of indecent images of children – some were pictures and others were videos.

Lloyd, now of Wood Close in Windsor, was told he must register as a sex offender at Bracknell Police Station within 72 hours and he was released on unconditional bail.

Magistrates committed the case to Swindon Crown Court for sentencing on May 6 and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

The 59-year-old, who was known as Andy “Cubes” Cubin when he flew with the Red Arrows, has previously been described as one of Britain’s most respected pilots.

Before qualifying as a fast jet instructor, he flew Jaguars and Hawks, and has boasted in the past about having completed more than 500 display flights across the UK.

Since leaving the Royal Air Force in 2002, he has worked as a captain for some of the world’s biggest airlines, flying the Airbus A321, A320 and A319. He also flies stunt planes for a company.

In 2016, he also hit the headlines when he described how he his wife battled to save their 14-year-old daughter who suddenly died on a sleepover. They later raised over £64,000 for the Wiltshire Ambulance Trust.

A reference was made to his daughter during police interview, but this mention was opposed during the court hearing by defence solicitor Nicholas Wragg, who said: ‘Is that really necessary?’