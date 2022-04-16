Lincoln gets £2.8 million to ‘level up’ city

Lincoln is to get £2.8 million to ‘level up’ the city.

The city council will receive £2,810,773 through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to help level up the city, as part of a government plan to regenerate communities and reverse geographical inequalities.

The funding will be used across a range of projects including free tutoring to help adults with low-level maths skills get back into work, as well as measures to get more young people into high-skilled jobs.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited The Lincolnite office in the city centre, where he spoke about how the county would be levelling up.

Lincoln MP, Karl McCartney, said: “The Conservative government is continuing to invest in the future of Lincoln to ensure it continues to be the best place in Britain to work, live, study and visit.

“The key for me is to ensure that everyone in Lincoln has the opportunity to play a role in its success and also that they and their families benefit too.

“From continuing investment in our transport infrastructure to our education facilities, alongside the investment in our heritage, city centre and RAF Waddington, the Conservative government has shown time again how much it believes in the future of Lincoln. I do too.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “By targeting this funding at areas of the country, like Lincoln, that need it the most, we will help spread opportunity and level up in every part of the United Kingdom.”