Fancy dress day for mental health awareness of staff at Lincoln care home

A Lincoln care home has been raising awareness for the mental health of its staff by hosting a fancy dress day to spread some cheer for the residents.

Dress codes and uniforms at Cloverleaf Care Home on Long Leys Road were put to one side on Thursday, with a fancy dress day based around dressing up as something which shares the first letter of your name.

A judge, jailbird and Olaf from Frozen were on hand to care for the residents to offer a bit of fun to proceedings, as well as spreading awareness of mental health struggles that care home staff can face in this difficult industry.

Home manager Katie More said: “At Cloverleaf we are focused on mental health awareness for 2022. The entire country has been through a challenging period that is not over, we aim to acknowledge the repercussions of such times and help people in any way we can.

“I’m proud that the team went out of their way to support ‘wear and care’. This is not the first day we have dedicated to mental health awareness, and it won’t be the last. Another great day for Cloverleaf, Lincoln.”