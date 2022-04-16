Missing – Have you seen Georgianna?

Do you have any information that can help?

Have you seen Georgianna? The 16-year-old is missing from the Sleaford area.

Georgianna is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with short, blonde hair. She also wears glasses and may be wearing a navy tracksuit and carrying a black backpack.

It is thought she could be anywhere in the county.

If you have seen Georgianna, or have any information that could help our search, please get in touch: Call 101, quoting Incident 379 of 16 April.