Forbidden Forest stage splits announced for AJ Tracey, Craig David and more
Big names heading to Lincolnshire this summer
Huge names in the UK music scene will be coming to the Belvoir Estate in Grantham this summer for Forbidden Forest, as the stage splits are announced for one of Lincolnshire’s biggest music festivals.
Forbidden Forest will be returning in a brand new location this year, with the Belvoir Estate playing host to a weekend of live music from Saturday, July 2 to Sunday, July 3.
Headlining the festival will be AJ Tracey, Craig David presents TS5 and Chase & Status (DJ set), with performances from big names such as Ella Eyre, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and superstar DJ Shy FX also on the bill.
There will be on-site camping for the first time ever this year, as well as a 24-hour market place, along with plenty of gourmet food stalls and immersive mini events held by fashion brand Boohoo.
Day, weekend and camping tickets can now be bought from the Forbidden Forest website. Day tickets cost £50, weekend camping tickets start at £149.95 and non-camping passes will begin at £119.95.