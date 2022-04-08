Fundraiser for ex-military dad’s funeral hits over £2k in one day
“I know he was truly loved”
A fundraiser to help a Sleaford man pay for the funeral of his dad has surpassed £2,000 in one day, showcasing the power of unity in the local community.
The fundraiser was set up by Ryan Marsden, son of Mark, who tragically passed away at the age of 54 at the end of March 2021 after a sudden illness.
Mark was a much-loved member of the Sleaford community who worked on coldstores most his life, but spent eight years in his 20s with The Green Howards, otherwise known as the Yorkshire Regiment of the British Army.
He leaves behind five children in the form of two daughters and three sons, and a fundraising effort has been organised to help the family pay for his funeral costs.
The GoFundMe (visit the page here) was set up on Thursday afternoon and thanks to 29 donors, one of which was an anonymous gift of £1,000, the total stands at £2,380 at the time of reporting.
The fundraiser reads: “I’m doing this for the sad passing of my dad, I know he was truly loved. All funds will be put towards the funeral costs.
“Thank you all for any support or donations, anything at all will be a massive help to giving my dad the send off he deserves.”