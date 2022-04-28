Italian-inspired restaurant and bar opening in Scunthorpe town centre

A new Italian restaurant and bar will be arriving in Scunthorpe this week, serving handmade pizza and cocktails thanks to government funding helping bring the business to life.

LAVO, which opens at the former Lucio’s site on Oswald Road on Thursday, April 28, will offer a wide variety of Italian dishes, including pastas and handmade pizza.

The premium open kitchen and cocktail bar has promised an ultra-modern atmosphere for customers in the local community.

Government funding has helped contribute to the complete transformation of the site, creating at least 20 jobs in the process. LAVO itself received government funding from the Additional Resources and Hospitality and Tourism Grants.

More than £30 million has been allocated from the government to help transform Scunthorpe, as part of the Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “LAVO is another fantastic addition to Scunthorpe. More than 100 independent retailers, cafés and restaurants call the town centre home. These businesses, like LAVO, are at the heart of our vision for the new future of the town.

“We want to build a vibrant place full of unique experiences that more and more people will want to visit – the stylish offer available at restaurants like LAVO will help accomplish this.

“We have supported the owners throughout the process, including the application to access grant-funding streams, so to see work approaching completion is fantastic. I wish the business every success for the future.”

Lee Whorton and Tim Mooring, owners of LAVO Limited, said: “The ambition behind LAVO is to take our passion for great food and drink and combine this with stunning interiors to create a unique environment for the people of Scunthorpe.

“As well as the restaurant transformation, we have more than doubled the size of the bar area. Together, these offer an elegant, flexible space which can be enjoyed throughout the day and all night long, whether you are visiting on a dinner date or as part of a larger celebration.

“There is a real buzz around independent retail in Scunthorpe currently. It’s been a long journey, but we can’t wait to join the fantastic businesses here and serve that first drink to a customer.

“We would also like to share our thanks to North Lincolnshire Council. From the moment we first approached them they have fully embraced our vision and got behind the project, providing advice at every turn and helping us to access vital funding.”