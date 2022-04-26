Lincoln actor Colin McFarlane makes an appearance on BBC comedy ‘Not Going Out’
Lincoln actor, and voice of The Cube, Colin McFarlane featured in an episode of Lee Mack’s BBC One sitcom ‘Not Going Out’ last week, describing it as “like doing a one act play for today… with laughs of course”.
The 60-year-old, who was born in London before his family settled in Lincoln, played the part of the Jury Foreman in episode 5 of series 12 of Not Going Out.
The episode titled ‘Jury’ was aired on April 22, 2022 and is still available to watch in BBC iPlayer.
The show stars comedians including Lee Mack and Tim Vine, and Colin also starred in the episode alongside Gwyneth Powell, known for her role as Mrs Bridget McCluskey in Grange Hill.
Not Going Out is a British sitcom created by comedian Lee Mack and focuses on his character, also called Lee, who is an unambitious lodger that spends most of his days on the sofa or in the pub with friends.
In reply to fellow actor Chris Hayes on Twitter, Colin said it was “a bit of a different episode” and that “Lee Mack was an absolute dream to work with, a lovely, humble and generous man who gave us all a masterclass in comedy”.
⭐️For those who asked yes that was Mrs McCluskey from #GrangeHill (Gwyneth Powell) & yes the Jury Foreman is the Voice of @THECUBETV & Commissioner Loeb in Batman Begins & The Dark Knight! Catch us both with Lee Mack in last nights very funny #NotGoingOut on @BBCiPlayer NOW!😊 pic.twitter.com/kZBugW0R1r
— Colin McFarlane🙏🏽🇺🇦 (@colinmcfarlane) April 23, 2022
Hope you enjoy #notgoingout it’s a bit of a different episode this week, it was like doing a one act play for today!!…with laughs of course!😉
— Colin McFarlane🙏🏽🇺🇦 (@colinmcfarlane) April 24, 2022
Bless you! Yep a lot of work & a lot of rehearsing and figuring out of where everyone should be as there were so many of us! Great script though and Lee Mack was an absolute dream to work with, a lovely, humble and generous man who gave us all a masterclass in comedy👏🏽😊
— Colin McFarlane🙏🏽🇺🇦 (@colinmcfarlane) April 24, 2022
As well as film credits including his role as Commissioner Loeb in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, Colin also starred in the Amazon Prime series Outlander, as well as being a judge on BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Make A Difference Awards.