Lincolnshire hospital worker joins breast cancer charity trek

A healthcare professional from Lincolnshire will be embarking on a 100km hike this June to raise funds and awareness for a breast cancer charity, a cause close to her heart after losing two friends to the disease.

Gemma Fenwick, superintendent for the DEXA department at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, will be walking 100km along the Pembrokeshire coast this June in aid of the Coppafeel charity.

Coppafeel is an awareness charity that promotes health education to younger males and females, helping to understand normal breast tissue and know when to identify changes that could be a result of breast cancer.

It is a cause Gemma feels particularly strongly about, having lost two friends at an early age to breast cancer, as well as seeing a lot of cancer patients in the DEXA unit. DEXA is a bone density scan that uses low dose X-rays to see how strong your bones are.

She will be clocking up an average of 20km a day in her walking boots when she sets off on Saturday, June 11, as well as camping along the way as part of the Coppafeel Charity Trek with 80 women raising money and awareness.

The fundraiser for Gemma’s effort has reached £575 so far, and you can donate by visiting her JustGiving page.

Gemma said: “This is something I am really excited to do. I have some back issues, which is why I work in the DEXA department, so it will be a challenge. I wanted to challenge myself and to do something that I feel passionate about.

“So far, I have had an on-line catch-ups with the trekkers I am joining and Giovanna Fletcher who is the trek lead. As well as putting on fundraising events, I am getting prepared for the walking and camping.

“I am really passionate about health education and having lost two friends at a young age to cancer the charity does amazing things to promote better health education to groups that might not be aware of the risks.

“I can’t wait to get trekking in June, although my feet, back and knees may not be thanking me!”