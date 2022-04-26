Boozy bingo rave heading to Lincoln again this summer

A bingo experience with an alcoholic and energetic twist will be making its way back to Lincoln this summer, as Bongo’s Bingo prepares to tour the nation once again.

Bongo’s Bingo isn’t your ordinary game of bingo. Instead of eyes down and silence there are impromptu moments of dancing on tables, and the prizes are, as organisers put it, “so bad they’re good”.

It is a regular feature across the country since it launched in the UK in 2015, often coming to Lincoln on its national tours, and this will again be the case this summer when the most outrageous bingo game ever hits the road.

Bongo’s Bingo will already be coming to Lincoln Engine Shed on Thursday, May 19, final release tickets for which can be bought from the website, but that won’t be the only time it graces the city this year.

A fresh announcement of nationwide dates has been revealed by Bongo’s Bingo, and it will return to Lincoln on Friday, July 29, with tickets going on sale from Sunday, May 1.

Tickets will cost between £9 and £13 depending on when you book, and the event is expected to sell out, so be sure not to miss out on what promises to be a night of daft dance-offs, cheesy singalongs and full houses.