Lincoln goes wild with safari trail animal sculptures

The Lincoln City Safari trail is now on, with a series of animal sculptures made from artificial grass being placed across the city for you to find.

The free event launched on April 13 and will be available across Lincoln for people of all ages until April 24.

The animals create a “creative safari environment” across key areas of the city, with grass sculptures of a rhino, lion, gorilla, butterfly and more to look out for.

They can be found in places such as the Cornhill Quarter, St Marks Garden, The Lawn and Exchequergate, and there is a location map with information and questions available to collect from Waterside Shopping Centre.

Each sculpture has information about the animal it is depicting, with questions to be answered on the sheet you bring with you, while Lush will also be running animal themed workshops and face painting on April 23.

As well as this, you can scan a QR code on a poster by the sculptures to download an app, start the trail and choose your favourite from the list to be in with a chance of winning a prize bundle from a number of Lincoln-based businesses.

The Little Pottery Studio is hosting a Safari Workshop on Friday, April 15 between 1.30pm and 3pm, offering people the chance to make safari teddies, do pottery painting or paint with clay. For more information and to book, visit the Little Pottery Studio website.

Any families taking part in the trail are being encouraged to take a selfie with the animals and tag @LincolnBIG in your Instagram posts, using #LincolnSafari in the caption.