Lincoln Ladies celebrate rugby league title success

Lincoln Ladies celebrated winning the league title, and gaining promotion, without losing a single match in the Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East).

The excellent team spirit and commitment shone through during a memorable campaign which saw them score 239 points and concede just 39.

The league title was dedicated to the memory of Lincoln’s former coach Steve Burns who sadly died in 2020 and is missed by everyone at the club. The team played this season in a special tartan shirt in Steve’s memory, which helped inspire them to what has been a superb league campaign.

Lincoln will now be promoted into an NC 1 Midlands division for the 2022/23 division, which is testament to the hard work of the players and the coaching team of Brian Kelly and George Reid.

The last league match of the season against Sleaford was conceded by the opposition earlier this month and awarded as a home walkover.

As a result, Lincoln instead celebrated their title glory with a friendly match against the University of Lincoln women’s team on Saturday.

Jenna Bierton, Harriet Fluck and Liv Smith all crossed for a brace of tries in a 58-0 victory for Lincoln.

Clare Brooker-Brown marked her comeback with a try, while Abi Lee, Jade Morgan and Ella Frow each scored one. Emily Nelson kicked three conversions and Naomi Stirling added one.

Lincoln Ladies forward Jodie Hill, who is the club’s first ever female chairman, said: “I am so proud to be part of such an amazing club and to see the ladies going from strength to strength. This league win is for you, Steve Burns – gone but never forgotten.”

Proud captain Shannon Snell said: “It’s so nice to celebrate the season the ladies have had. I am so proud of them all, we’ve had such an amazing season and ended it unbeaten, so it’s really nice to finish it off at our home ground with Lincoln uni who are a great bunch of girls.

“This season is dedicated to Steve Burns who sadly we lost in 2020. He’d be so proud of us and this is for you Steve!”

Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, Hannah Booth scored a hat-trick of tries as her last game as captain of Boston Ladies ended in a 42-5 victory in a friendly away against Gainsborough Ladies.

Freya O’Shea grabbed a brace of tries, while next season’s captain Charlotte Daubney, Jordan Mindham-Wright, and Charlie Ingram each scored one. Tash Champion kicked one conversion to complete the victory for Boston.

Boston also competed in the same division as Lincoln and finished their league campaign earlier this month in third position, with six wins from 10 matches. Kesteven finished fourth, with Sleaford and Deeping Devils fifth and sixth respectively.

Two of their players have also secured big professional moves with Sophie Lorenz and Meg Robinson signing for Saracen’s Women and Castleford Tigers respectively.

Despite the result, Gainsborough showed fantastic spirit as they continue their development as one of the newer sides in the county.

Their only try of the game was scored by Helen Jones, who was also named as Gainsborough’s player of the match.

Gainsborough’s coach Martin Roberts said: “The game was played in fantastic spirit and both teams put on a fantastic spectacle. It was a great advert for Ladies rugby.”

Stamford Women travelled to play Shelford Nomads for their final game of the season.

Hannah Dennis scored two tries as the Lincolnshire side battled hard in a 41-10 defeat.