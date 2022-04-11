Litter warning after sanctuary seal gets lollipop stick stuck in mouth
Be careful what you do with your rubbish!
A seal had a lucky escape after getting a lollipop stick stuck in her mouth, promoting a litter warning from a Lincolnshire sanctuary.
Gingernut was in one of the rehabilitation pools at Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary and Wildlife Centre when the incident happened.
The wildlife sanctuary posted about the incident on its Facebook page urging people to “please be mindful of what you do with your rubbish”.
It said: “Luckily for Gingernut here we managed to notice that she got a lollipop stick stuck in her mouth.
“This happened in one of our rehabilitation pools and could have ended in disaster if we had not noticed it straight away.
“We also understand that sometimes accidents happen, so please if you drop something in our pools or notice anything please let one of the team know and we can sort it out straight away.”