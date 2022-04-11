10 hours ago

Hundreds of pups and people raise over £10k at disability dog walk in Lincoln

More than £10,000 has been raised for charity

A dog walk for disabled pups was held at Boultham Park in Lincoln over the weekend. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A disability dog walk held in Lincoln over the weekend saw more than 250 people and pups attend, raising over £10,000 for charity in the process.

The event was held at Boultham Park on Sunday, April 10 and organised by Tammie Fox, owner of Pumpkin the paralysed Westie, a puppy that was born without the use of her back legs and uses a wheelchair to walk around.

It was set up to raise awareness of disabilities within dogs and also bring the animals and owners together, forming a strong community bond in the process.

Around 250 people and dogs were at the walk, with a raffle, tombola, face painting and cupcakes on offer for all the family taking part.

Huge numbers in attendance. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A fundraiser was set up in line with the dog walk, with all funds going to animal rescue charities such as Breeds In Need, Broken Biscuits and Winston’s Wheels.

An incredible £11,719 has been raised from more than 700 donations on the GoFundMe page, and there is still time to donate to it by visiting the page here.

Pumpkin had a great time playing in the mud! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Tammie told The Lincolnite: “I was extremely overwhelmed yesterday, but so happy to see all of these beautiful animals together enjoying their walk – also to meet other disabled dog owners.”

The walk proved such a success that another one is being planned for April 2023 as well.

So many cute dogs were at the walk. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

See more photos from the walk taken by The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes:

