Hundreds of pups and people raise over £10k at disability dog walk in Lincoln
More than £10,000 has been raised for charity
A disability dog walk held in Lincoln over the weekend saw more than 250 people and pups attend, raising over £10,000 for charity in the process.
The event was held at Boultham Park on Sunday, April 10 and organised by Tammie Fox, owner of Pumpkin the paralysed Westie, a puppy that was born without the use of her back legs and uses a wheelchair to walk around.
It was set up to raise awareness of disabilities within dogs and also bring the animals and owners together, forming a strong community bond in the process.
Around 250 people and dogs were at the walk, with a raffle, tombola, face painting and cupcakes on offer for all the family taking part.
A fundraiser was set up in line with the dog walk, with all funds going to animal rescue charities such as Breeds In Need, Broken Biscuits and Winston’s Wheels.
An incredible £11,719 has been raised from more than 700 donations on the GoFundMe page, and there is still time to donate to it by visiting the page here.
Tammie told The Lincolnite: “I was extremely overwhelmed yesterday, but so happy to see all of these beautiful animals together enjoying their walk – also to meet other disabled dog owners.”
The walk proved such a success that another one is being planned for April 2023 as well.
See more photos from the walk taken by The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes: