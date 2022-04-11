Man wanted over aggravated burglary
Have you seen Adam?
We are appealing for assistance to locate 30-year-old Adam Daniel Skinner who is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.
The incident is reported to have happened on Saturday 2nd April at an address in Lincoln.
If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, get in touch.
By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000188152.
By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000188152 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.