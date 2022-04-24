More COVID spring booster pop-up sessions next week
If eligible, come forward and don’t wait to be called in
A series of pop-up walk-in sessions will be available in Lincolnshire this week to offer people the chance to get their spring booster.
People in Lincolnshire are being urged to come forward as soon as possible – provided they are eligible – for their COVID-19 vaccination and not wait to be called in.
This call comes amidst concern some people, particularly those aged 75 and over, who are eligible now for their next vaccination are choosing to wait until they are called in by their local NHS.
The PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston will be running further walk-in sessions for people aged 16 and over who are immunosuppressed to have their booster (fourth) dose between 8am and 12pm on Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29.
Vaccination teams will also be offering pop-up walk-in sessions for spring boosters for those aged 75 and over, with some also open to other cohorts, as follows:
- Monday, April 25 (10am-4pm) – Bridge Church, Bridge Central, Portland Street, Lincoln
- Tuesday, April 26 (10am-4pm) – Bridge Church, Bridge Central, Portland Street, Lincoln
- Wednesday, April 27 (10am-4pm) – Birchwood Boiler House, Birchwood, Lincoln, LN6 0LT
- Thursday, April 28 (10am-4pm) – X Church Community Centre, St John’s Terrace, Church Street, Gainsborough – spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over
- Thursday, April 28 (10am-4pm) – Holbeach United FC Social Club, Park Road, Holbeach
- Friday, April 29 (10am-4pm) – Bud Robinson Community Centre, Maple Street, Bracebridge, Lincoln – spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over
- Saturday, April 30 (10am-4pm) – St Faith’s Church Hall, Charles Street, Lincoln – spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 12 and over
- Sunday, May 1 (10am-4pm & 4.30pm-7pm) – Ruston Sports and Social Club, Newark Road, Lincoln – for 5 to 11-year-olds between 10am and 4pm, and spring boosters for people aged 75 and over between 4.30pm and 7pm
There was a good start initially to the spring booster campaign in Lincolnshire, with 31,079 jabs given in the county as of April 18 (second booster vaccinations – fourth or spring boosters and fifth doses for immunosuppressed people).
Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Part of the problem is I think a lot of people have returned to life as normal, as it was pre-COVID.
“I think the other thing is that too many people still think COVID won’t affect them seriously. I understand both points of view, but wouldn’t rely on either.
“From a practical perspective I am concerned that some people who are eligible now, particularly those aged 75 and over, are not coming forwards until they are called in by the local NHS/their GP practice. However, if you are eligible, you can come and see us now.”