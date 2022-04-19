Drunk driver leaves ‘trail of destruction’ in North Lincolnshire crashing into parked cars

A man has been arrested after being almost four times over the legal drink driving limit and crashing into two parked cars in North Lincolnshire.

Humberside Police attended the Parklands area of West Butterwick on Sunday evening, where a road user had damaged his own car and two others parked on the roadside in multiple crashes.

Two parked cars were dealt significant damage in what police described as a “trail of destruction” in the area.

Officers arrested the driver after a roadside breath test was requested and they scored 138, which is almost four times over the legal limit for alcohol levels.

A sample of blood has been taken from the suspect while they were in custody, and they have been released under investigation whilst officers await blood results to measure alcohol volume in his system.