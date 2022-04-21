New CCTV cameras installed in £50k bid to make Lincoln safer

New CCTV cameras have been installed in Lincoln as part of a £50,000 bid to make the city safer.

The funding, secured by Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner in partnership with the City of Lincoln Council, has extended the new Safer Streets CCTV and the hope is to create 360 degree coverage out of the city centre.

The cameras have been installed over the past month and are located in areas to the east of the lower High Street, off Monks Road, the ‘West End’ and between uphill and Bishop Grosseteste University.

It will allow the cameras to monitor walking routes to and from BGU.

Caroline Bird, community services manager at City of Lincoln Council said: “As part of the city council’s Safer Streets fund bid, 29 additional CCTV cameras have now been installed in the city.

“Main walking routes out of the city centre are now covered for residents living in those areas.

“The CCTV cameras give wide coverage of the main pedestrian routes home from the city centre for people heading north, south, east and west.

“Pictures are received in the city council’s CCTV control room. All cameras are now up and running.”

The original £400,000 scheme came from the government’s Safer Streets Fund after a successful bid by Lincolnshire’s PCC Marc Jones.

Mr Jones said: “Ensuring residents and visitors feel and are safe will always be my top priority and I am delighted I have been able to help Lincoln secure additional funding for more cameras across the city.

“CCTV undoubtedly plays a crucial part in helping prevent and detect crime and anti-social behaviour on our streets and the additional cameras will play an important part in community safety for years to come.”

The scheme also includes funding to develop teaching materials which promote women’s rights and challenge attitudes; a Night Safety Charter pledging to design public spaces to make them safe at night; and training for bar, hotel and restaurant staff regarding vulnerability and tackling predators.

The Lincoln-based bid is the third successful Safer Streets bid for Lincolnshire.