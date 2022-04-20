Over 200 pigs taken off Lincolnshire farmer after being kept in shocking conditions
“The pigs were experiencing unnecessary suffering”
Over 200 pigs which were found in shocking conditions have made good recoveries after being rescued.
Pictures presented to councillors showed the pigs’ entire housing covered in excrement, and a filthy piglet was seen covered in muck.
The 225 animals were discovered at a ‘high risk premises’ in Lincolnshire where the farmer was unable to look after them properly.
Trading Standards say their shelters had fallen into a ‘serious state of disrepair’ — but did not disclose the exact location of the farm involved.
The animals’ owner agreed to sign them over to council to avoid enforcement powers being used.
The pigs are now recovering well, and will be sold on eventually.
Mark Keal, trading standards manager, showed the pictures to gasps from Lincolnshire County Council’s Public Protection and Communities Scrutiny Committee.
“These were high-risk premises. The conditions had deteriorated,” he told the committee.
“The pigs were experiencing unnecessary suffering. It was unsuitable housing which was in a serious state of disrepair.
“Pigs should be expected to have a dry area in their housing. The farmer agreed to pass them over into our care.
“225 pigs were taken into our care. They will be sold to recoup the costs.
“This is one of the problems if a premises can no longer afford food or proper care for their animals.”
Trading Standards say they have carried out visits on ten of the most common offenders in recent months, and work is continuing to improve conditions with three of them.