Plans for new convenience store next to Skegness pub

Councillors are set to approve a new convenience store next to a Skegness pub next week.

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee will be recommended to approve Punch Partnership’s plans for land next to the Welcome Inn, off Burgh Old Road, on Thursday.

In reports before members, officers said the application was considered acceptable both in terms of design and impact on the character of the area.

The store will have a gross internal floor area of 372sqm, and the plans will see the reorganisation of existing parking to elsewhere on the site with an additional 39 spaces created for a total of 78 across the whole site.

The proposals will also include three footpath routes across the site designed to encourage pedestrians to use them.

The application has received objections from Skegness Town Council and 17 local residents due to concerns around overdevelopment of the site.

The report from the town council said: “This development would have an adverse effect on resident amenity by reason of noise and pollution and the impact of additional lorry deliveries.

“It will have an adverse effect on highway safety due to the increase in traffic volumes on a small road and the likelihood of increased road parking.”

Other concerns include the number of already existing shops, the danger to children in pub grounds, overcrowding of vehicles , drainage and restricted visibility due to the site.

However, officers said conditions from environment protection and highways would mitigate the impacts.

“Concerns of local residents and the town council are acknowledged but from the evidence submitted and assessment by consultees, the application is considered acceptable and recommended for approval,” said the report.

In a design and access statement to the council Punch Partnership said the venue would create a number of benefits, including local employment, reduction of travel to out-of-centre supermarkets and increased local investment.