Police appeal after robbery in Boston
Officers are looking for witnesses
We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Cotton Road, Boston.
Around 1pm on Wednesday 30 March, four men approached a male driver, aged in his 30s, who was sat in a blue VW Polo. They made verbal threats before making off with £200 cash and the man’s car keys.
We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact us.
We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of this area around the time the incident occurred.
Please call us on 101, quoting incident 190 of March 30, if you can assist with our investigation. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 777 111.