Red Arrows jets to be serviced by BAE for another 11 years

Aerospace support for the next decade for the Reds

Lincolnshire’s famous Red Arrows have had their futures secured thanks to a £590 million 11-year contract which allows BAE Systems to continue supporting the RAF Hawk fleet.

The contract will allow BAE Systems to continue its support to the RAF’s Hawk TT2 fleet, as well as providing depth maintenance to the Royal Air Force’s Aerobatic Team.

The work with the Red Arrows will be undertaken from RAF Valley in Anglesey, to ensure the Hawk fleet continues as a global ambassador for the UK.

BAE Systems has already provided support to the fleet for the past 12 years, and this new agreement is expected to secure about 500 jobs across the country over the next 11 years.

The new contract will harness the use of technology to drive savings, ultimately reinvested into the training capabilities of the RAF, while also supporting the T1 Hawks used by the Red Arrows.

It is the latest in a list of measures to safeguard the future of the Red Arrows, ahead of their move to RAF Waddington once their current home RAF Scampton closes.

Andrea Thompson, managing director for BAE Systems’ Europe and International Air Sector, said: “As the UK’s sovereign combat air capability provider, we pride ourselves in our close work with the RAF to understand its training and operational requirements; supporting the RAF to equip pilots with the skills, capabilities and equipment they need to safeguard national security.

“Through this collaborative approach with the RAF and our industry partners, we have secured the long-term continuation of Hawk support, which will deliver improved value for money and allow savings to be reinvested which will ultimately benefit the UK’s air power talent and capability.”