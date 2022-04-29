Police investigate multiple vehicle break-ins in Mablethorpe

We are investigating multiple reports of incidents in which a man is reported to have broken into or attempted to break into a number of vehicles in Mablethorpe.

The incidents, seven in total, are reported to have occurred overnight on the 26th into 27th April. Access has been gained to some of the vehicles and an untidy search has been carried out.

We are appealing for any witnesses to the incidents and to anyone with information about the man pictures, who we would like to speak to in connection with the reports.

Please call 101 with incident reference number 345 of 27 April.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] with the above reference number.

This comes after a previous appeal from Lincolnshire Police earlier this month, also about vehicle damage in Mablethorpe.