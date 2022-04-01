Roadworks in Lincolnshire village by A1 set to cause closures

Resurfacing works on a main route through a local village that connects to the A1 will begin this April, lasting three weeks and causing diversions.

The carriageway along the main route of Little Bytham near Stamford needs patching and resurfacing, and the works taking place in two locations will be carried out in one stretch to ensure the least amount of disruption.

The first part of works will see the High Street from the Village Hall to the B1176 Station Road junction tended to, while the second includes the stretch from Hollywell Road to New Estate.

High Street works begin on April 13 and should take just one day, while the second phase will begin on April 19, and is due to finish on May 6. There will be no road works or closures from April 15 to 18 because of the Easter bank holiday.

However, while works take place between 7.30am and 5.30pm, there will be a road closure and diversion route installed and maintained over 24 hours for the entire duration.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways, said: “Whilst this diversion will cause some inconvenience in the village, we are very aware of the important need for these works to go ahead and doing these two areas together is the best solution.

“By scheduling the essential maintenance as we have, it will mean ultimately less disruption and a shorter amount of time with traffic management in place. Little Bytham will be able to get back to normal road usage much more quickly than may have been the case if the works were split across different dates.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while these works are carried out.”